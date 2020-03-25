Your city needs you…: Crown prince launches Day For Dubai app

DUBAI: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council launched a new volunteering campaign.
The campaign called ‘Your City Needs You…Volunteer for Dubai’ was launched on Tuesday, March 24, via the Day for Dubai app where people can commit a day to volunteer in Dubai.
“My message to everyone is to volunteer to join the dedicated teams that are working round-the-clock to protect our community,” said Sheikh Hamdan.
“This is part of our social responsibility and our duty to help safeguard the welfare of society.”
The campaign organised in collaboration with the Dubai Health Authority and Watani Al Emarat Foundation urging the able citizens and residents to make a contribution to support community services in the emirate “and strengthen institutions in disasters and emergencies.”
“Our aim is to ensure the highest levels of protection against the global pandemic we are facing and support the government’s efforts to combat it,” he said.
“This is a great opportunity to show our unity and our love for our city.”
How to register
By simply downloading the ‘Day for Dubai’ app via the Apple Store or the Google Play store, the participants can volunteer by giving a full day one day in a year or the same day.
You can also register by logging on to the website dayfordubai.ae that takes between 1-3 working days.
Free of charge
Participating in Day for Dubai is free of charge.
What do volunteers do?
Volunteering can be in any form give below depending on your interests, knowledge, skills and passion.
Volunteering categories include:
- Emergency and safety
- Health
- Community support
- Elderly
- Children and youth
- People of determination
- Education
- Mentoring
- Sports and Recreation
- Culture and Arts
- Environment and wildlife
- Tolerance and hope, among others
Get the latest updates in Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.