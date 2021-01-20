‘Your time’: Obama congratulates Biden

By IANS|   Published: 20th January 2021 9:02 pm IST
Washington, Jan 20 : Former US President Barack Obama on Wednesday congratulated his former deputy, Joe Biden, who is also set to take over the top post in a few hours.

“Congratulations to my friend, President @JoeBiden! This is your time,” Obama tweeted, attaching a photo of them walking out of the Oval Office together.

Obama will join former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush at Biden’s inauguration, while outgoing President Donald Trump has already left Washington this morning.

