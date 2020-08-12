Yuvraj to Sanjay Dutt: You are, have and always will be a fighter

New Delhi: Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has sent across a heartfelt message to Sanjay Dutt after it was revealed that the Bollywood superstar has been diagnosed with lung cancer.

According to reports, Dutt is expected to fly out to the USA soon for treatment. Yuvraj, whose fight against the disease is well-documented, sent a message to Dutt during these troubled times.

“You are, have and always will be a fighter, Sanjay Dutt. I know the pain it causes but I also know you are strong and will see this tough phase through. My prayers and best wishes for your speedy recovery” Yuvraj wrote on Twitter

You are, have and always will be a fighter @duttsanjay. I know the pain it causes but I also know you are strong and will see this tough phase through. My prayers and best wishes for your speedy recovery. — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 11, 2020 Source: Twitter/Yuvraj Singh

Earlier on Tuesday afternoon, as the news spread that the 61-year-old actor may have cancer, Dutt had taken to social media to urge his well-wishers not to worry or speculate.

“Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon” Sanjay Dutt

Dutt’s health came into focus last Saturday evening when he was rushed to hospital in Mumbai after complaining of chest discomfort and breathlessness. The actor was subsequently discharged from the hospital.

