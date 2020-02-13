Youth attempts suicide over beloved’s death

A+ A-

Visakhapatnam: A 23-year-old youth made an attempt to commit suicide soon after the death of his beloved. This incident took place in Visakhapatnam.

As per the details of the case, the youth, Erikila Venkatesh, resident of Vishakha was in a relationship with a 19-year-old girl of Gopalapatnam. However, the parents were not in favour of the relationship.

Depressed over the stand taken by the parents, the girl committed suicide after telephoning Venkatesh.

Immediately after the conversation, the youth called the girl’s sister. However, it was too late as the girl had already committed suicide.

After the incident, the youth made an attempt to commit suicide.