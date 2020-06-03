Youth burnt to death over relationship with woman, two held

Pratapgarh: A 22-year-old man was tied to a tree and burnt to death allegedly by the family of a woman in Kahla village of Pratapgarh district here over a relationship, the police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the man identified as Ambika Prasad was set on fire after being tied to a tree on Monday. He died on the spot.

“An FIR has been registered under Section 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of an offence or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and two persons have been arrested in the matter,” Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Singh told reporters.

The arrested have been identified as Harishankar and Shubham Patel.

Efforts are being made to arrest others accused in the matter.

The police said that they received information about the incident at 8 pm on Monday, following which they arrived at the spot, where the family of the victim attacked the cops and set two of their vehicles on fire.

Patel allegedly had a relationship with a woman in the village, which had resulted in several violent incidents between the two families. He had allegedly shared a video of the woman on social media a few months ago, following which the family of the woman had filed a case against him.

He was arrested in the matter and had recently been released on bail, the police said.

Source: ANI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.