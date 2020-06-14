Youth commits suicide over unemployment

Hamirpur: A 22-year-old man allegedly hanged himself from a tree in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur district, police said on Sunday.

The deceased man was identified as Arun Vishwakarma, they said.

Ramprakash Vishwakarma, father of the deceased, said Arun took the extreme step as he could not bag any offer despite applying for a number of jobs.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, police said.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.