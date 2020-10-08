Youth congress activists barge into Home Minister’s quarters

Hyderabad: Sensation prevailed at High Security Minister’s quarters at Banjara Hills on Thursday morning after a group of youth congress activists barged into the quarters and staged a protest in front of Home Minister’s house.

The youth congress leader Anil Kumar Yadav along with a group of fifty congress activists suddenly arrived at the Minister’s quarters and forcibly entered the premises. They staged a protest against the atrocities being committed on the women folk across the state.

Alleging the Government’s faliure in protecting the women in the state, the protestors raised anti Government slogans and demanded the resignation of Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali.

The protestors also alleged that the recent rape, murder and suicide of two girls in Moinabad and Khammam are the shameful incidents, in which the police have grossly failed to discharge their duties.

Later the Banjara Hills police reached the spot and arrested the protesting youth congress workers.