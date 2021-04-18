Youth Congress chief helps over 15,000 people amid pandemic

Youth Congress President Srinivas B.V is winning hearts everywhere for his tireless efforts to help as many people as possible to receive proper medical care for COVID-19.

The Youth Congress has received about 50,000 requests in the last one week for help on social media from different parts of the country. Srinivas and his team has helped around 15,000 people across the country so far.

While speaking to media he said, “We are getting requests from arranging plasma to oxygen cylinders to getting admitted in the hospitals, our volunteers are reaching them and helping the people. Earlier, we used to provide injections too but now it has been banned.”

He said, “Our volunteers are also donating plasma and also convincing people to donate to help the needy.”

Today also he has helped a person, who was in need of oxygen and a hospital bed. He got this request from a media person, whose son’s oxygen level had dropped drastically.

This is not the first time the Youth Congress president has helped the people during the lockdown, he had helped people reach home and had booked vehicles for the migrants during the lockdown.

His phone rings incessantly, his WhatsApp, SMS and Twitter DM are clogged with appeals for help and his Twitter handle is tagged by countless others who have been flooding the micro-blogging website with agonising enquiries about the availability of hospital beds, in Delhi or elsewhere, for critical Covid patients or of Remdesivir, the much sought after Covid drug that’s reportedly in short supply with the virus spreading across India like wildfire.

There are also appeals aplenty for oxygen cylinders and plasma of people who have recovered from Covid over the past year.

Hello Delhi,



If you are located in South Delhi or nearby areas and not able to get RT-PCR test done or visit lab for the tests can get in touch with us.



We will try to connect you with nearby labs for home collection of samples.



Stay Safe. We are in this together 🙌#SOSIYC — Srinivas B V (@srinivasiyc) April 18, 2021

Srinivas said, “This is all about what his party stands for and it is under the guidance of Rahul Gandhi that the team is working for the people.”

“On March 7, when Rahul Gandhi came to the IYC office to address our national executive, he had cautioned us about the possibility of another Covid wave and told us to be prepared to help people. During the first Covid wave, when India witnessed an unprecedented reverse migration crisis, the IYC had set up relief camps across the country to help migrants. We provided free transport, food packets, masks and other help. Those efforts helped us attract more volunteers and so we were even more prepared this time,” says Srinivas.

The leader has been receiving immense love and respect from people on social media for his selfless act.

Dear @RahulGandhi I normally tag you to complain as a journalist but, I want to put on record the exemplary selfless service of @srinivasiyc in the Covid catastrophe. India could do with more young leaders like him — Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) April 18, 2021

He also organised a ‘langar’ service during the migrant crisis.

The Congress leader alleged that the government failed to plan properly after the pandemic first hit the country last year.

Srinivas is the president of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC), a frontal organisation of the Congress party.