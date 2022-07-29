Youth Congress gears up to boost social media presence

New Delhi: The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) has launched a campaign to boost its presence on social media and expand its base amongst youth.

The Congress’ youth wing, through its ‘Join IYC Social Media’ campaign, intends to recruit “whoever wishes to fight against politics of hatred and polarisation in the country”, it said.

“BJP is only interested in Hindu-Muslim and spreading lies, not in the welfare of the state. We have truth with us, let’s prepare ourselves on social media platforms to expose their fake propaganda and hidden agendas… It’s high time we stand against their politics of hatred,” IYC said.

The Youth Congress has been on forefront during the party’s agitations, and in the latest protest, its president B.V. Srinivas was allegedly manhandled by a police personnel while he was being detained during the party’s protest in the national capital.

In a video clip of the incident, a cop could be seen grabbing Srinivas by his hair while several others trying to bundle him inside a police vehicle.