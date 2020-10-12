Youth Congress holds candle light march demanding justice for Hathras victim

New Delhi, Oct 12 : Activists of the Indian Youth Congress on Monday took out a candle light march here demanding justice for the Hathras gang-rape victim, who died at a government hospital in Delhi last month.

Hundreds of Youth Congress workers led by its national president Srinivas B.V. participated in the candle light march organised at Jantar Mantar here.

Speaking to the media, Srinivas said, “What has happened in Hathras has ashamed humanity. First the victim was gang-raped and killed and then her last rites were performed forcibly without the presence of her family members. Why is the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh saving the culprits? We demand justice for the victim.”

The candle light march was also joined by Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil.

The protest march came a day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case on the Centre’s notification after the Uttar Pradesh government recommendation for a federal agency probe into the matter.

A team of CBI officers has already reached Hathras and is collecting the documents from the UP Police.

The 19 year-old Dalit woman had died at a Delhi hospital on September 29. She had said she was gang-raped at her village by four upper-caste men on September 14.

Her body was cremated on the night of Spetember 30.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.