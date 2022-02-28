Youth Congress holds protest program at Gandhi Bhavan

Hyderabad: The State Youth Congress wing yesterday held an “unemployment protest” program at the party headquarters Gandhi Bhavan. The protest was launched by TPCC working president M. Anjan Kumar Yadav and senior Vice-President Mallu Ravi.

Speaking on the occasion, the YC leaders demanded that the State government provide jobs to the unemployed youth by releasing job notifications. They also demanded that the State government provide the unemployment allowance to the unemployed youth. All India Kisan Congress national Vice President M. Kodanda reddy, former ministers G. Chinna Reddy, and Nagam Janardhan Reddy also took part in the agitation program.

Speaking on the occasion, they said the separate Telangana State agitation was started only on the basis of the unemployment issue in the year 1969. He recalled all the important leaders of the party took part in the separate state agitation and added that their party president Sonia Gandhi had introduced a separate Telangana State Formation Bill in Parliament as the State Congress leaders played an important role in the separate State agitation. He alleged that the KCR government had not shown any solution to the unemployment problems during its last eight years. He also alleged that power was more important for KCR than the people. He demanded that the State government immediately provide unemployment allowance to the jobless youth.

Former minister G. Chinna Reddy said he was ready to go on fast-unto-death at Gandhi Bhavan if the TPCC allowed him to do so. He made it clear that the Telangana State was formed only due to the sacrifices of the unemployed youth of the State. Targeting KCR, he alleged that the CM failed to keep the promises made to their party president Sonia Gandhi at the time of its formation of a separate State. He also alleged that both the TRS and the BJP were one and the same. He said they organized an “unemployed Jung” program for the unemployed youth of the State.

Former minister Nagam Janardhan Reddy vowed to send Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to jail on charges of corruption.