Youth Congress launches ‘Rozgar Do’ campaign

New Delhi, Aug 29 : Amid job losses across the country during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Saturday launched a nationwide ‘Rozgar Do’ (give employment) campaign.

Addressing the media, IYC in-charge Krishna Allavaru said, “Today’s topic is ‘Rozgar Do’ as the country’s economy has already been badly affected by the lockdown. The policies of the Narendra Modi government had already weakened India’s economy much before the lockdown.”

Allavaru said that the decisions of the Modi government made the crawling economy reach for the ventilator.

Taking a swipe at the government, Youth Congress president Srinivas B.V. said, “Our youth do not have bread to eat at the time of Covid crisis and the government needs to think about that.”

Accusing the government of being a television government, he said that the government has no vision to eradicate unemployment.

“The Finance Minister of the country is describing the poor state of the economy as ‘Act of God’, it is not ‘Act of God’ but ‘Lack of Vision’,” Srinivas said, adding that the government instead of speaking in the media, should think about the youth.

“This is the reason why the IYC started the first phase of ‘Rozgar Do’ campaign on social media on its foundation day on August 9, and in the second phase made songs in all the regional languages of the country,” he added.

