Youth Congress protest against 3 farm laws

New Delhi, Dec 21 : The Indian Youth Congress on Monday staged a protest outside Krishi Bhawan here demanding justice for farmers who had died while protesting against the three contentious farm laws.

Hundreds of Youth Congress activists assembled at its office here and marched towards Krishi Bhawan, which houses the Agriculture Ministry, under the leadership of National President B.V. Srinivas.

They raised slogans against the BJP-ruled Centre. They were soon detained outside the Krishi Bhawan by Delhi Police.

Srinivas said that in the bitter cold, when the general public is leaving Delhi due to fear of Covid pandemic, farmers from across the country have gathered vigorously on all the borders of Delhi and are peacefully demanding the government withdraw these “black laws”.

He alleged that in such a difficult situation, all the leaders and ministers of the BJP government are humiliating these farmers with words like “Khalistani” and “anti-national”.

He claimed that in the last 26 days, more than 25 farmers have died.

“There are constant deaths of farmers and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is busy holding events from his parliamentary constituency in Varanasi to his home state of Gujarat. Modi is busy doing ‘Mann Ki Baat’, but he is not listening to the farmers. The government should not underestimate the strength of farmers,” the IYC chief said.

Warning the government, Srinivas said: “I want to remind this government that the farmers had even forced the ruthless British government to withdraw the three-pronged law related to agriculture, exactly 100 years ago.”

IYC national in-charge and All India COngress Committee Joint Secretary Krishna Allavaru also said that despite the BJP not having a majority in the Rajya Sabha, it passed these black laws in the Upper House which is a “murder of democracy”.

“The government is not at all interested to reply to this movement of farmers in Parliament, hence the Winter Session of Parliament was called off. When elections can be held in Bihar, there can be big rallies in West Bengal, then why can’t the Parliament session be held? On the issue of farmers, I demand a special session of Parliament,” he said.

Farmers from Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh have been agitating at the Delhi-Haryana Singhu and Tikri borders and at Delhi-Uttar Pradesh Ghazipur border for the last 26 days, demanding the repeal of the three farm laws and also demanding guarantee of the minimum support price.

