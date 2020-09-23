Youth Cong’s tractor rally in Panipat against Farm Bills

Panipat, Sep 23 : The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) took out a tractor rally in Haryana’s Panipat on Wednesday to protest against the Narendra Modi government over the Farm Bills passed by Parliament, describing it as anti-farmer and anti-worker.

Hundreds of Youth Congress activists led by its national President Srinivas B.V. started their tractor rally from Panipat and had intended to travel to the national capital.

However, the rally was stopped by the Haryana Police near Samalkha in Panipat. The police used water cannons to disperse the activists. Srinivas along with several other workers was detained by the Haryana Police.

Speaking to the media, Srinivas said, “The youth of the country and the farmers demand employment and proper price of their produce but the Modi government only gives speeches.”

He accused the Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana of ordering the lathicharge on the farmers sitting in protest in Haryana’s Pipli. The IYC leader warned the government saying, “You are having numbers in Parliament, but the streets belong to the farmers and youths, and we will protest against the black laws brought by the government.”

On Tuesday, IYC workers were detained in Delhi when they tried to march towards Parliament to protest against the Agriculture Bills passed by the Rajya Sabha on Sunday.

The Congress has also planned a series of protests across the country over the Farm Bills from September 24. The party has decided to collect two crore signatures of farmers across the country by November 14, and then submit them to President Ram Nath Kovind. The Rajya Sabha on Sunday passed the Farm Bills, over which protests were being held in several parts of the country.

Source: IANS

