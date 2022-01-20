Youth held for committing theft to ‘marry his girlfriend on V-Day’

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested a 20-year-old man who allegedly committed theft at the house of his neighbour in order to marry his girlfriend on Valentine’s Day.

The accused used to watch crime serials and got the idea of committing the theft from one of them. A senior police officer said that the accused has been identified as Mohammad Jaid.

As per the police, a person named Mohammed Fahimudeen had lodged a complaint of theft with them, stating that on January 18, his wife, who was alone at home, had stepped out for some work. When she returned, she found that Rs 3 lakh in cash, which was kept at the house, was missing.

The police lodged an FIR and started an investigation. After scanning a number of CCTV footage, the police identified the accused who was soon apprehended.

During interrogation, the accused told the police that he was in dire need of money in order to marry his girlfriend and that is why he committed the theft.

“The accused said that he was having an affair with a girl whom he wanted to marry, but didn’t have enough money to do so as he earned just Rs 8,000 per month from his job. He used to watch crime serials and got the idea of committing the theft from one of them,” the officer said, adding that the stolen money has been recovered from his possession.