Youth held for death threat to former DC in Karnataka

Mangaluru: A 20-year-old youth was on Wednesday arrested for issuing a death threat against former Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh for warning that action would be initiated against attacks on people transporting cattle legally, police said.

Ranjith, a resident of Mijar near here was arrested for posing a death threat to Rupesh on a WhatsApp group, the screenshots of which became viral on social media.

The threat was in protest against the former Deputy Commissioner’s warning that strict action will be taken against attacks on people transporting cattle legally, they said.

Rupesh was transferred on Tuesday by the government and has been replaced by K V Rajendra.

Meanwhile, DK district-in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojaray denied the allegation levelled by Mangaluru MLA U T Khader that the DC was transferred for political reasons.

He told reporters here that the transfer was effected during the normal course of officer’s transfers.

Police have already registered a case against people who posed a death threat to the DC, he said.

