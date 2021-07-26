Youth injured after explosion in Telangana’s Vikarabad

Hyderabad: A teenager named Byagari Venkataiah was severely injured in a mysterious explosion that happened outside his house at Peddemul in Vikarabad district on Sunday.

As per a report by The Indian Express, Venkataiah suffered injuries on both his hands and even his face. Police suspect that an abandoned crude bomb or some unknown material exploded resulting in the incident.

A case has been registered and investigation has been taken up, said MA Gaffar, Sub-Inspector, Peddemul police station. Venkataiah, 18, a shepherd, along with his father Yadappa live behind a church in Peddemul town.

On Sunday morning, at around 10.15 am, Venkataiah stepped out of his house, and just as he took a few steps, the explosion took place. It was learned that Venkataiah’s fingers on both hands are almost severed and his face badly damaged.

“He was shifted to Government hospital at Tandur and then to Hyderabad for better treatment. He is currently unconscious. Once he recovers and speaks, more details would be known,” the police said. The incident triggered panic in the area. Meanwhile, the bomb squad and clues teams visited the spot to conduct an investigation.