Youth injured as neighbour shoots at him following fight over dog

Muzaffarpur, Jan 23 : A youth was critically injured when a neighbour fired at him following a fight over his (the youth’s) dog in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district in the Kanti police station area. Four bullets hit 20-year-old Keshav Kumar’s leg.

On Friday, Keshav was taking away his dog sitting outside his house in Madhu Chhapra village in Kanti police station area when it ran inside his neighbour Mithilesh Mishra’s house. When Mishra drove the dog out of his house, Keshav was standing outside with a stick in his hand due to which the dog again barged into Mithilesh’s house, leading to a fight between Kumar and Mishra.

It is alleged that later when Keshav was going out from his home, Mithilesh and his son Rishabh Mishra shot at Keshav and also hit him with the pistol’s butt.

Keshav was rushed to the local hospital from where he was shifted to Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital.

Muzaffarpur (west) Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Syed Imran Masood said the police is investigating the matter. The accused father-son duo are absconding and the police is conducting raids to arrest them.

Sources said there was a dispute between the two families over some land.

