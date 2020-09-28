Youth injured at encounter site succumbs

Srinagar, Sep 28 : One person injured after an unexploded shell went off at an encounter site at Sirhama in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday has succumbed to his injuries, officials said on Monday.

According to details Yaseen Ahmad Rather was injured after an unexploded shell went off at the encounter spot, when he had gone there after the gunfight got over.

“The terrorists lobbed three grenades. Two exploded while the third one could not be recovered from the debris. The injured persons had found one from the debris and it exploded while fiddling,” Anantnag SSP Sandeep Choudhary told IANS.

He was critically injured and moved to a hospital in Srinagar.

Two LeT terrorists were killed in the encounter on Friday.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.