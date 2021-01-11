Youth must work to take India to path of prosprity: Om Birla

New Delhi, Jan 11 : Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Monday that the youth must work ceaselessly towards taking India to the path of prosperity and progress.

Addressing the inaugural session of the finals of the National Youth Parliament 2021, organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Lok Sabha Secretariat in the Central Hall of the Parliament, Birla said, “Noting that the people’s faith in democracy has continued to increase in the last seven decades, the Indian democracy has continuously thrived and strengthened itself and the strength of Indian democracy could be seen from the fact that the transfer of power has always occurred smoothly and as per our democratic traditions.”

Speaking about the youth and their contribution to nation building, Birla said that before Independence, Indian youth were at the forefront of the struggle for freedom. In a similar way, the youth today must work ceaselessly towards taking India to the path of prosperity and progress, the Speaker said.

Birla further said that for the nation to prosper, it is imperative for the youth to make significant contributions, which is their responsibility as well as duty.

He added that during his ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme in 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given an important direction to the youth, who are working towards taking India forward through innovation and new thinking in various fields.

Birla expressed confidence that in the coming years, Indian youth would be at the forefront of an innovation-based world through their technical knowledge and skills.

He added that in a democracy, people share their thoughts and experiences, debate and discuss and then reach a conclusion after extensive discussion. This is the strength of the democratic system that gives everyone the right to express their views, he said, adding that he hoped that the Youth Parliament would go a long way in strengthening the spirit of democracy.

Birla also met and interacted with the young leaders who will be competing in the finals of the National Youth Parliament 2021 and encouraged them to do well.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.