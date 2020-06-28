Youth nabbed for cheating in online liquor racket

New Delhi: A youth was arrested for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of selling liquor online, police officials said on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as 31-year-old Akib Javed who is 8th pass and works as an Ola driver. After coming in contact with cyber criminals and to make a fast buck, he indulged in cyber-crime. However, he did not have a past criminal record.

According to the police, a complaint was received from a person who was searching for an online liquor shop by the name La Cave Wines & Spirits. He ordered on the phone for some liquor and the person on the other side asked him to make payment online.

In the payment process, the accused allegedly cheated the complainant to the tune of nearly Rs 24,000. The accused then switched off his mobile phone.

During preliminary investigation by Delhi police cyber cell , they analyzed the bank statements, flow of money cheated and call details of the alleged mobile numbers. Details of mobile numbers and bank accounts were obtained on the basis of fake KYC feed to avoid their detection.

The name of the beneficiary of the cheated amount and technical evidence of the transactions were obtained from the bankers. The mobile numbers used to avail of banking alerts were also analysed.

The investigation revealed that the cyber-criminals belonged to Kaman, Bharatpur area. To mislead police investigation, they had obtained SIM cards and registered accounts in banks in different states such as Assam, Maharashtra, Punjab and Rajasthan.

After analysis of all technical evidence, it was revealed that the amount cheated had been transferred to one account following which cyber sources were deployed to trace the accused person.

A raid was conducted and Akib arrested. “During the interrogation, the accused person disclosed that his associates obtained SIM cards in fictitious names and fake addresses belonging to different states. They would call up their targets and obtain bank accounts on the basis of fake addresses of other states to withdraw the cheated money,” said deputy commissioner of police (DCP) South, Atul Kumar Thakur.

“Within 5 or 10 minutes they would divert the money trail to three or four bank accounts or money wallets of different states’ fake beneficiary accounts and transfer the money to their desired accounts,” Thakur added.

Source: IANS