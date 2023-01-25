Youth thrashed to death for not donating for puja in Bihar

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Published: 25th January 2023 1:26 pm IST
RTI activist
Representative Image

Nawada: An auto-rickshaw driver was allegedly beaten to death for not giving donation for Saraswati Puja in Sirdala police station area of Nawada district in Bihar.

The deceased has been identified as Ravindra Rajvanshi, a resident of Asa Bigaha under Akbarpur police station area.

According to the victim’s family, Rajvanshi had taken his family to bathe in the river after his mother’s death on Tuesday. While returning, some youths asked the victim to donate for the Saraswati Puja on Sirdala Narhat road.

The family alleged that the youths thrashed him and left him critically injured when he refused to pay any amount.

The family took him to a local hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

The police said that a person is being interrogated in the matter and further investigation is underway.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button