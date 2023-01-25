Youth thrashed to death for not donating for Saraswati Puja in Bihar

Nawada: An auto-rickshaw driver was allegedly beaten to death for not giving donation for Saraswati Puja in Sirdala police station area of Nawada district in Bihar.

The deceased has been identified as Ravindra Rajvanshi, a resident of Asa Bigaha under Akbarpur police station area.

According to the victim’s family, Rajvanshi had taken his family to bathe in the river after his mother’s death on Tuesday. While returning, some youths asked the victim to donate for the Saraswati Puja on Sirdala Narhat road.

The family alleged that the youths thrashed him and left him critically injured when he refused to pay any amount.

The family took him to a local hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

The police said that a person is being interrogated in the matter and further investigation is underway.