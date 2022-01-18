Youth with militant links arrested in J-K’s Poonch

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 18th January 2022 9:32 pm IST
Jammu: A youth who allegedly had links with militants was arrested in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Tuesday.

Anjum Mehmood was arrested on specific information during a joint operation by police and security forces from his Baila village of Mandi tehsil Monday night, a police spokesman said.

He termed as significant the arrest of the youth amid growing terrorist activities in the Pir Panjal area.

As per sources, he was connected with militants through social media and was quite instrumental in providing information to militants about security forces establishments and sharing seditious material , the spokesman said.

The youth was also trying to engage and motivate youngsters of his area to join militant ranks, he said.

The spokesman said the arrested youth was booked under the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Further investigation in the case is on, he added.

