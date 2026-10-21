Youths beaten at Shamshabad construction site, MBT seeks action

Police said that Hyder had gone for painting work at an under-construction building. While doing his work, he fell onto an adjacent building.

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Youths sitting with injuries after assault at Shamshabad site, MBT demands action.

Hyderabad: Two youths were beaten up by ‘anti-social elements’ in Shamshabad where they had gone for work, Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan alleged on Wednesday, October 21.

“Two Muslim youths, Hyder and Wahed, residents of Old City Hyderabad, who went to work as electricians in a house in Rallagadda Doddi, Shamshabad, were attacked by 20-25 anti-social elements and admitted in serious condition to Osmania General Hospital,” Khan stated in an X post.

Speaking to Siasat.com, police said that Hyder had gone for painting work at an under-construction building and, while doing his work, fell onto an adjacent building.

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There was an altercation between Hyder and the people present in the second building, and both parties sustained injuries.

“We are waiting for a statement from both parties to register a case. Further action will be taken after more details emerge,” an official from RGIA Police Station said.

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