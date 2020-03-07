Youths detained for clicking photos of RSS headquarters, let off

A+ A-

Nagpur: Two youth from Bengaluru were detained for clicking photographs of the RSS headquarters in Nagpur and then let off after their antecedents were verified, police said on Friday.

One of them is journalism student

The incident happened on Thursday night and one of the two men was a journalism student, Zone III Deputy Commissioner of Police Rahul Mankikar said.

“They had gone to Chhattisgarh to attend a film festival and then went to Odisha before returning to Raipur.

They missed train

They missed their Bengaluru train from Raipur, and arrived in Nagpur,” the official said.

The two clicked photographs of the RSS headquarters and were taken to Kotwali police station by security personnel stationed there, he added.

“We did not find anything suspicious and allowed both to leave,” Mankikar said.