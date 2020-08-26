YouTube adds OnePlus Nord to its signature device list

By Minhaj Adnan Updated: 26th August 2020 2:22 pm IST

New Delhi: Google has added the recently released OnePlus Nord to the YouTube Signature Devices list.

The YouTube Signature Devices programme certifies smartphones that, according to Google, deliver the best YouTube-viewing experience, reports XDA Developers.

Features like HDR video, 4K video recording, high frame rate playback, good DRM performance, and VP9 codec decoding are among the required features that YouTube Signature Devices must support.

Google said it works closely with smartphone manufacturers to verify these phones meet the minimum performance standards.

It’s only after a phone has passed through Google’s rigorous testing criteria that it earns the YouTube Signature Device badge.

READ:  Apple to launch iPad Air 4 with an 11-inch display next year

Earlier, OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, LG V60 ThinQ and Motorola Edge+ devices have been added to YouTube’s Signature Device list.

Since its inception in 2018, the YouTube list has grown to over 50 devices from the biggest Android OEMs out there ï¿½ which now includes the most recent OnePlus devices.

Source: IANS
Categories
Technology
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close