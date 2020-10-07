Youtube allows its premium subscribers to test in-development features

By Abdullah FahadPublished: 7th October 2020 1:55 pm IST
Youtube allows its premium subscribers to test in-development features

Washington: Video-sharing platform YouTube has changed the way it tests new features. The platform is now allowing its Premium subscribers access to experimental products in the development pipeline, according to XDA-Developers.

As per The Verge, previously, those features were tested by Google users picked at random to beta test.

The new features available for Premium subscribers to test currently, include watching videos with sound and seeking on your YouTube homepage on iOS; voice searching for YouTube videos on-site (only on Chrome); and filtering by topic in additional languages. The language at the top of YouTube’s experimental features page also says that Premium members can only access these features for a limited time.

READ:  Google Assistant now more accessible for people with disabilities

YouTube Premium costs USD 11.99 a month, and it also gives the users an ad-free viewing, background play, and access to YouTube Music, among other features. 

Source: ANI

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By Abdullah FahadPublished: 7th October 2020 1:55 pm IST
Back to top button