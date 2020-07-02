YouTube bans 25,000 ‘White Supremacist’ content providers

Hussain Saify

Hyderabad: YouTube has taken a firm move against hate mongering channels and made it clear that the platform has no space for such ‘racist’ approach.

The Google owned YouTube said that content creators and providers on the platform had violated its policy which prohibits usage of provocative language and hate speech.

YouTube said, “We have strict policies prohibiting hate speech on YouTube, and terminate any channel that reportedly or egregiously violates those policies.”

One of the most popular social media platforms, YouTube, claims “After updating our guidelines to better address supremacist content, we saw a 5x spike in video removals and have terminated over 25,000 channels ? for violating our hate speech policies,” a spokesperson’s statement provided to TechCrunch, said.

YouTube bans white supremacists like David Duke, Richard Spencer for giving hate speeches and promoting racial discrimination.

The move was taken as a result of George Floyd’s killing on 25th May. The entire world uniformly protested the heinous crime and demanded removal of racial discrimination.

Following this incident the focus is now happens to be on racial discrimination.

YouTube has its presence all over the world except countries like China, North Korea and Iran.