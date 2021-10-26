YouTube deletes left-wing channel Novara Media without explanation

Hyderabad: YouTube on Tuesday has reportedly deleted the account of the famous left-wing UK channel Novara Media without any reason or explanation.

Reacting to it the media house hit out at YouTube and called it to immediately reinstate its account.

A statement from Novara Media on our YouTube channel’s deletion. pic.twitter.com/LXRUaIQN1X — Novara Media (@novaramedia) October 26, 2021

Novara media is an independent, left-wing news channel in the UK founded in 2011 by James Butler and Aaron Bastani who reportedly met at a protest over increased university fees. It is among the top 50 most watched news and politics channels in the UK.

Furthermore, the Labour party UK Member of Parliament Richard Burgon slammed the websites direction to remove Novara Media from its social media platform.