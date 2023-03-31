YouTube expands ‘Analytics for Artists’ tool to help artists measure their performance

San Francisco: Google-owned YouTube has announced that it is expanding its “Analytics for Artists” tool by adding YouTube Shorts-related data to the Total Reach metric, providing artists with an overview of how their music is reaching audiences across all formats on YouTube.

“As of this month, ‘Analytics for Artists’ Total Reach metrics from YouTube include fan-uploaded Shorts. This new metric shows how many people your music is reaching across all formats, making it the most comprehensive snapshot of the size of an artist’s audience on YouTube,” Lyor Cohen, YouTube’s global head of Music, said in a blogpost.

The Total Reach metric previously only included official content uploaded by the artist and long-form videos uploaded by fans.

Moreover, Cohen mentioned that in January this year, fan-created Shorts increased the average artist’s audience of unique viewers by more than 80 per cent.

In addition, artists who are active on Shorts saw more than 50 per cent of their new channel subscribers coming directly from their Shorts posts on average.

The company further said that it also “created a brand new Songs section in Analytics to help artists see how fans are listening to their music or creating with it, across all video formats, all in one place”.