YouTube hits 10 bn Play Store download milestone

San Francisco: The Google-owned YouTube app for Android users has surpassed a whopping 10 billion downloads on the Google Play Store.

According to 9To5Google, video streaming has exploded in popularity over the past decade with improving global internet speed, introduction of 4G devices and increasing access to smartphones/tablets.

As the largest and most well-known streaming platform globally, it was always likely that YouTube would become the first “proper” user-facing Android app to hit such a download milestone on the Play Store, it added.

Given that the app comes pre-installed on almost all devices, it is marginally bolstered and could even include some activations from back before the Play Store even existed.

The company recently rolled out a new tool — “Super Thanks” — that will let users tip their favourite creators on the platform.

This new feature gives the creators yet another way to earn money while also allowing them to strengthen their relationships with the viewers.

Fans watching YouTube videos can now purchase Super Thanks to express their gratitude and show support.

They will see an animated GIF and, as a bonus, get a distinct, colorful comment to highlight their purchase, which the creators can respond to.