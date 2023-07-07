YouTube testing new lock screen feature

YouTube testing three strikes policy for users blocking ads
San Francisco: Google-owned YouTube has announced that it is testing a new lock screen feature, which will allow users to disable touch input while watching a video.

“Lock Screen disables touch input while watching a video so that accidental taps do not pause, skip or disrupt the video,” the company said on its experiments page.

This new feature will be available on Android and iOS. Although the feature is in testing, Premium members can access this feature until July 30.

While watching a video in full-screen mode, users have to tap on the gear icon in the top left corner of the screen and select ‘Lock Screen’, to use this feature.

Meanwhile, last month, the video-sharing platform had said that it was testing a three strikes policy for people using ad blockers. “We’re running a small experiment globally that urges viewers with ad blockers enabled to allow ads on YouTube or try YouTube Premium. Ad blocker detection is not new, and other publishers regularly ask viewers to disable ad blockers,” a YouTube spokesperson had said.

The company also provided details on how the policy works, while noting that “ad blockers violate YouTube’s Terms of Service.”

