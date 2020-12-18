YouTuber CarryMinati all set to make his Bollywood debut opposite Amitabh Bachchan

Mumbai: Well-known YouTuber Ajey Nagar, popularly known as CarryMinati is all set to step into the film industry. CarryMinati, who enjoys a huge following of over 27 millions subscribers on YouTube, is all set to try his hand at another medium.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, CarryMinati has been roped in to play a special role in MayDay which will be helmed by Ajay Devgn. Superstar Amitabh Bachchan will be seen playing the lead role in the movie.

CarryMinati confirms his debut

Confirming about the same, CarryMinati told HT, “My brother/business head Deepak Char got a call from Kumar Mangat Pathak (Co-Producer at Devgn’s production company) and I have been meaning to align forces with them since a while now.”

Expressing about how he felt when he got the offer, CarryMinati said, “What made it really interesting for me was when I heard I am supposed to play my own character (CarryMinati) & the way it’s going to be shown on screen. I am excited to see how this will unfold.”

He also revealed that doing films was never his interest and the skits which he did was just to entertain people. “Currently I don’t see myself going in that direction but yes I like to experience everything. But I’m hoping I get to learn a thing or two about acting from Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn. They are personalities I look up to and fondly admire,” he added.

The YouTube sensation concluded saying that he doesn’t want to call MayDay as his ‘full-fledged debut’. He calls it just a ‘special appearance’ in the movie.

CarryMinati is known for creating comical videos, parodies and gaming-related content on YouTube. His YouTube channel, which was started in 2014, boasts of nearly 27.5 million subscribers. Recently, he topped the list of best YouTube content creators of 2020, followed by Total Gaming, Ashish Chanchlani vines, and others.

More about MayDay

MayDay will be the first time Ajay Devgn will direct a film starring Big B. Devgn will be playing the role of a pilot in the film. The details of Amitabh Bachchan’s character have not been revealed yet. Ajay’s production company, Ajay Devgn Films, is bankrolling the project. The movie will reportedly begin filming in December.