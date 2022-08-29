YouTuber travels 4K mi from England to Qatar in search of his AirPods

A 31-year-old Manchester YouTuber travelled 4,000 miles from Britain to Qatar; to find his lost AirPod headphones.

YouTuber Lewis Ellis posted a video on his YouTube channel, in which he tells his story of tracking down his headphones, which he lost on a Qatar Airways plane five months ago, through iCloud and the Find My service.

Lewis says that through Apple’s feature, he was able to track his AirPods and see them travel around the world for five months.

Photo: Screengrab

In the details of the story, Lewis states that he forgot his earphones inside one of the Qatar Airways planes on a layover flight, and he was not allowed to return to the plane.

At that time, the company assured him that the lost and found department would contact him if it was found, and four hours passed without it being found.

In the five months to him finding his AirPods, they travelled from Qatar to Kathmandu and then to a small village in the Himalayas overlooking Nepal, then a short trip to Thailand before finally returning to Doha.

He decided to take a trip to Qatar to find his AirPods.

After arriving in Doha, through the “Find My Device” service he was able to know the exact location of the AirPods in Qatar and then began a car trip to find his headset.

He reached the area where the headset was and began to knock on the doors in an attempt to find the AirPods. As soon as he approached it, the earphone called the phone as he reached in close proximity to it, to find them with someone.