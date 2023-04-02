YS Sharmila calls for joint opposition march over TSPSC paper leak

Hyderabad: Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Telangana Party (YSRTP) chief YS Sharmila on Saturday called on opposition leaders for a joint march to Pragati Bhavan over TSPSC paper leak case.

YS Sharmila said she had telephoned Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Chief Revanth Reddy and Telangana Bhartiya Janta Party chief Bandi Sanjay and appealed to join her in the fight against the K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR)-led government that has been deceiving the jobless youth and driving them to suicide and depression.

She said, “It is high time that opposition parties come together, and have a joint action plan to fight against the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) government that is playing with the lives of the unemployed, educated youth.”

“Let us together march towards Pragati Bhavan and bring KCR to the task. If we fail at this moment to come together, then KCR will finish the opposition parties in spirit,” she added.

In the statement, the YSRTP Chief also stated that both the opposition leaders have extended their support.

Responding to the statement, TPCC Vice President Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy said, “Today morning YSRTP President Sharmila has called TPCC President Revanth Reddy in regard to the march towards Pragati Bhavan relating to unemployment issues and the recent paper leak issue. Revanth Reddy has responded and said that he will be talking to the leaders of the Congress party and revert back to her.”

Reacting to the statement of YS Sharmila, BJP Spokesperson NV Subhash said, “As far as the Telangana BJP and our President Bandi Sanjay is concerned, whenever there are issues for the people, he has taken a bold step and gone in support of the people.”

“The Telangana government has literally failed here. The BRS party has promised so many hopes to the people of the state, especially the youth. As far as the TSPSC issue is concerned, it is very unfortunate and we demand a thorough inquiry into it,” he added.

Talking about the investigation, Subhash said, “Definitely, the culprits should be punished. BJP has demanded that around Rs one lakh compensation should be paid to the unemployed youth and there should be an enquiry from a High Court sitting judge.”

“We also demand that KT Rama Rao (KTR) should be sacked from the cabinet. Apart from that, we have heard that YS Sharmila has called for opposition unity on the issue. Definitely, the BJP will discuss it with the state executive members, senior leaders and office bearers. We are expected to call for a meeting and then the party will decide what to do, whether to go on individually or with the other opposition leaders,” he added.

TSPSC on March 15 had cancelled the Assistant Engineers (AE) exam held on March 5, following allegations of the question paper leak.

On March 13, police arrested nine people, including two employees of the TSPSC. Following the arrest of the accused, the Commission cancelled the exam and also postponed other exams scheduled to be held later this month.