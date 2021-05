Hyderabad: Politician YS Sharmila today slammed the state government for its failure to contain the rise in the COVID-19 cases. She said that the people of the state were suffering a lot due to the deadly virus and added that they were forced to sell off their properties to pay the hospital expenses of their near and dear ones.

She demanded the state government to include the COVID-19 treatment in the state-run Aarogyasri scheme.