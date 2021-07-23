YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case: CBI’s investigation at crucial stage

Amaravati: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is investigating the murder of case of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy and uncle of AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has gathered crucial evidence in the sensational case.

It found that a for Rs.8 crore was given as blood money for the murder of Vivekananda Reddy by the accused . It also found that two prominent people of the state had handed over the money to the accused.

A team of CBI has been camping at Kadapa district Since the last 45 days and has been investigating the case. It interrogated more than 1600 persons in the case so far. The Apex agency stumbled upon the crucial information in the case following the interrogation of the servant of Viveka’s house.

It is learnt that Rangaiah had reportedly testified before a magistrate of Jammalamadugu court and stated that two prominent people had handed over Rs.8 crore as blood money to murder the former MLA. He also told the magistrate that seven people including the two who had given the blood money had a role in the murder of Vivekanda reddy.