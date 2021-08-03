YS Vivekananda’s murder case: CBI arrests accused Sunil Kumar Yadav

Kadapa: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested an accused Sunil Kumar Yadav from Goa in connection with the sensational murder case of former Minister of the state YS Vivekanda Reddy.

Yadav hailed from Pulivendula Assembly Constituency in Andhra Pradesh. The officials of the central office of the CBI has confirmed the arrest of Yadav.

They said that they had produced the accused before a local Goa court. He was later brought to Kadapa on a transit remand. The CBI officials have already interrogated Yadav for a couple of times as a suspect in the case.

The CBI officials are interrogating the several other suspects in the case Kadapa Central prison.

The premier investigating agency has interrogated the close confidante of YS Viveka’s family Erra Gangi Reddy and Uma Sankar in the case apart from Yadav