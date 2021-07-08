YSR dedicated life to uplift downtrodden: Andhra Guv

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Thursday praised former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy as a leader who dedicated his life for the upliftment of downtrodden people.

“Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, popularly called as YSR is known for his dedication and allegiance towards the upliftment of the downtrodden people. He strongly believed in serving the less privileged sections of the society,” said Harichandan.

He made these remarks commemorating the 72nd birth anniversary of the departed leader, who succumbed in a helicopter crash on September 2 in 2009.

The Governor reminded that Reddy’s padayatra (marathon walkathon) from Chevella in Telangana to Itchapuram in Andhra Pradesh back in 2003 took him closer to the people from all sections of the society.

“After becoming the Chief Minister in 2004, Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy focused more on improving the agriculture sector and the welfare of poor and downtrodden people,” he noted.

He reminded that implementation of several welfare schemes on saturation mode bear testimony to Reddy’s determination and dedication for the welfare of people.

Harichandan said Reddy is a beloved leader of the Telugu people and will always be remembered for his humane approach and concern for the wellbeing of people.

He said it is a befitting gesture to observe the former chief minister’s birth anniversary as the ‘Farmer’s Day’ and pay tributes to him as the true son of the soil.

“I pay my humble tributes to the late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, the architect of several people-centric welfare programmes which are being implemented to this day,” the Governor added.

Reddy injected new life and salvaged the Congress party, enabling it to return to power in 2004 after a long hiatus. He repeated this feat in 2009 but died within three months.