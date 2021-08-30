YSR Telangana Party to organize job fair in Hyderabad on Sept 2

Hyderabad: A mega job fair is set to be held in Hyderabad on September 2 by the YSR Telangana Party. This job fair will be conducted in the party office in the Lotus Pond area. Y.S.Sharmila will be the chief guest of the fair.

According to the organizer of the job fair Adnan Khan, the proceedings of the event will begin at 9 am and end at 2 pm on September 2. Khan informed that educated unemployed youth can avail benefits from this job fair as many MNCs are taking part in this program.

It may be noted that Y.S.Sharmila had started a campaign to provide jobs to unemployed youths for which she keeps a fast on every Tuesday of the week in each district of the Telangana state.

Khan said MNCs will hire candidates from this job fair. He appealed to the minorities candidates to take part in this program.