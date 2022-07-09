YSR will be remembered forever as a visionary leader: Congress

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress leaders paid rich tributes to former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh Dr Y.S. Rajashekhara Reddy on his 73rd birth anniversary on Friday.

TPCC President & MP A. Revanth Reddy, CLP Leader Bhatti Vikramarka, former MP K.V. P. Ramchandra Rao, former minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir and other senior leaders paid floral tributes to Dr Rajashekhara Reddy at his statue at Punjagutta. Speaking on the occasion, the Congress leaders recalled the services rendered by YSR to the society and Congress party.

Speaking to media persons, Shabbir Ali described YSR as a visionary leader who made a permanent place in people’s hearts with his leadership and service. He said YSR had set new benchmarks for development and welfare. By introducing schemes like scholarships, fee reimbursement, free power for farmers, Aarogyasri and others, YSR took care of people’s needs. He said that the 4% Muslim reservation, which was implemented by the then YSR Govt in 2004, so far benefited over 20 lakh poor. He said all communities, including SC, ST, BC, Minorities and other weaker sections witnessed prosperity and growth during the YSR regime.

He said that YSR gave equal importance to the development and facilitated the creation of a huge infrastructure in the undivided Andhra Pradesh, especially Hyderabad. Besides constructing several irrigation projects as part of Jala Yagnam, YSR implemented mega projects like the international airport at Shamshabad, 160-km Outer Ring Road, Metro Rail, and 11-km long PVNR Expressway, among others. He said YSR-led Congress Govt brought the Godavari River water to Hyderabad while keeping in view the drinking water needs for the next 20-30 years. He said that the infrastructure created during the YSR regime has turned Hyderabad into a preferred destination for investments. He said global companies are still preferring Hyderabad over other cities in the country due to the availability of excellent infrastructure created during the YSR rule.

Shabbir Ali said he had the privilege of being a member of the YSR Cabinet from 2004-2009. “As a cabinet colleague and the Hyderabad Incharge Minister, I had closely observed the visionary approach of YSR towards development and welfare,” he said.