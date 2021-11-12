YSRCP announces 11 candidates for Legislative Council polls

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh’s ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Friday announced 11 candidates for the upcoming Member of Legislative Council (MLC) elections under the Local Authorities’ Constituencies (LACs) quota.

Veteran leader and former Union Minister of State Ummareddy Venkateswarlu has been renominated by the YSRCP. He was the YSRCP floor leader in the Legislative Council and his term had ended in June this year.

Raghu Raju of Vizianagaram, Varudhu Kalyani and Vamshi Krishna Yadav of Visakhapatnam, Anantha Babu of East Godavari, Talasila Raghuram and Mondithoka Arun Kumar of Krishna, Ummareddy Venkateswarulu and Murugudu Hanumantha Rao of Guntur, Thumati Madhava Rao of Prakasam, Barath Krishna of Chittoor and Y Siva Rami Reddy of Anantapur are the candidates announced by the ruling party.

Earlier, YSRCP announced Palavalasa Vikrant of Srikakulam, Ishaq Basha of Kurnool and DC Govindar Reddy of YSR Kadapa district as nominees under the MLA quota.

Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Rama Krishna Reddy told reporters that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy continued his endeavour to widen the social base by allocating six seats to Backward Classes and Minorities and one seat to Schedule Caste Madiga.

He pointed out that of 18 members who are currently in the legislative council, 11 people belong to BC, SC and minorities and added that once the recently announced candidates win the elections, 18 out of 32 members in Legislative Council would be from BC, SC and Minority classes.

He said for the first time in the history of the Legislative Council there will be four members belonging to Minorities.

Elections to 11 seats of the Legislative Council from the LACs quota are scheduled to be held on December 10.

Elections to three seats from Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) quota will be held on November 29.