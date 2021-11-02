YSRCP calls TDP ‘Party of terrorists’, demands President Kovind to derecognize party

New Delhi: A delegation of Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MPs from Andhra Pradesh led by Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Sai Reddy on Tuesday met President Ram Nath Kovind in the national capital and urged him to derecognize the TDP for “using unconstitutional and unparliamentarily” language.

The YSRCP further alleged that TDP has become a “party of terrorists”.

While speaking to ANI here today, Vijay Sai Reddy said, “YSRCP Members of Parliament met President Kovind today. We informed him about the unconstitutional language that has been used by TDP functionaries. Mainly by Chandrababu Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh and his party colleagues. These people are consistently using abusive language against our party leader Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He further said, “We have requested the president to derecognize the TDP party because this party has become the party of terrorists and anti-social.”

The YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP alleged that any political party, that does not follow democratic principles, loses the moral right to contest the election in Parliament and the state legislative assembly.

“President heard patiently and said that he will go through this matter once again and take the initiative according to the law,” added Reddy.