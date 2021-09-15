YSRCP govt making AP unsafe like ‘lawless Taliban’: Nara Lokesh

Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party national general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh on Wednesday said that the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government’s “inefficiency” was the reason for reported rising attacks and harassment of women in different parts of Andhra Pradesh.

Lokesh condemned the manner in which a woman was beaten up and tortured in Nellore despite her plea for help. Moreover, the physical attack on her were video recorded and circulated. He argued that it was because of the “total failure” of the systems under the present government that the perpetrators of atrocities were rearing their ugly head.

The TDP secretary was referring to the sexual assault of a woman, the video of which was circulated on social media. In connection with the same, the police arrested one man Pallala Venkatesh (24) for making the video. It is alleged that the assault took place at Kothur forest. However, the video surfaced on social media on Wednesday.

In a statement here, Nara Lokesh accused chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his partymen of turning Andhra Pradesh into “the lawless Taliban” in just 27 months. He argued that every day a woman was falling victim to the harassment and torture of the anti-social elements.

Lokesh dared the YSRCP regime to take stringent action against the culprits who tortured the Nellore woman. He shared videos of the physical torture of the woman, asking the Government to initiate immediate action.

Nara Lokesh also advised the chief minister to not release the perpetrators of atrocities on bail within days of their arrest. Referring to the Kadapalem incident, Lokesh termed it as ‘inhuman’ that father and son turned into cruel persons and together molested a girl at Kadapalem village in Achyutapuram mandal of Visakhapatnam district. He stated that such alarming incidents were on the rise because of the ineffectiveness of the Jagan regime.

The TDP leaders stressed the need for chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to give up his “politics of vengeance” so that the official machinery could focus on the well-being and development of the people. A promising and prosperous state like AP was crumbling like a pack of cards under the YSRCP rule.