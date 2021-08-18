YSRCP lawmaker builds ‘temple’ to honour CM, govt schemes

Chittoor: Andhra Pradesh’s ruling YSRCP lawmaker, Biyyapu Madhusudhan Reddy has built a “temple” in honour of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at a cost of Rs 2 crore.

Madhusudhan Reddy built the temple at Rajeevnagar in Srikalahasti and named it “Navaratnala Nilayam”, a mix of welfare schemes from the Chief Minister.

He also erected a statue of the Chief Minister, as well as small monuments for government schemes such as rythu bharosa, pensions, Aarogyasri, amma vodi, fees reimbursement, house site for the poor, and others.

Madhusudhan Reddy has also set up an “offering” box which doesn’t collect money obut complaints from the general public.

For ‘prasadam’ (consecrated food), the MLA is handing out publicity material on the various welfare schemes being offered in the southern state.