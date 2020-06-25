YSRCP leader and Tollywood producer PVP arrested

By SM Bilal Updated: June 25, 2020, 2:43 pm IST

Hyderabad: YSRCP leader and Tollywood producer Potluri Vara Prasad (PVP) was arrested by Banjara Hills police in Hyderabad on the charges of trespassing and damaging the property.

Four months ago, Kailash Vikram had purchased a villa in Prem Parvat venture belonging to the PVP at Road No 14 in Banjara Hills.

Vikram has taken up construction of another floor in his villa. upon which, PVP objected. The reason for objecting was that floor construction will obstruct the view of PVP’s house. The police also registered cases on followers of PVP and took five of them into custody.

Categories
Crime in Hyderabad
