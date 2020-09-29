YSRCP leader criticises TDP for floods in Vijayawada

By Abdullah FahadPublished: 29th September 2020 5:49 pm IST
Vijayawada: Vijayawada East YSRCP in-charge, Devineni Avinash, on Tuesday attacked the erstwhile Telugu Desam Party (TDP) regime for allegedly constructing a substandard retaining wall and abandoning it midway, leading to flooding in some parts of the city.

“Because of the earlier regime’s negligence, a substandard retaining wall was constructed and abandoned midway, which led to these floods,” said Avinash, who toured the flooded places on Tuesday.

Due to heavy rains, Krishnalanka, Krishna Karakatta and other places have been flooded since Sunday.

Avinash said that heavy inflows have reached the Prakasam Barrage, prompting officials to release massive amounts of water.

However, he said the floods are slowly receding even as he cautioned the locals to take precautions.

He also criticised the local MLA, Gadde Rammohan, for only making statements without fulfilling them.

The YSRCP leader also said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has already allocated funds for completing the wall and vowed that the state government will complete it.

