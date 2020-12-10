YSRCP leader D Revathi slaps toll plaza staffer in Guntur

Sakina FatimaUpdated: 10th December 2020 3:55 pm IST
YSRCP leader D Revathi slaps toll plaza staffer in Guntur
YSRCP leader D Revathi arguing with the toll plaza staffer in Guntur district on Thursday.

Guntur: A police complaint was filed against YSRCP leader D Revathi for allegedly slapping a toll plaza staffer after refusing to pay tax at Kaja toll in Guntur district on Thursday.

Revati, who is also Vaddera corporation chairperson, was caught on camera purportedly trying to cross the toll plaza without paying the fee, following which the staffer put barricades to stop her car. Revathi then got down from the car, was seen pushing the barricades aside and slapping the staff member.

READ:  Central team to visit AP on Tuesday to investigate mysterious disease


The toll plaza staffer later filed a complaint with the local police in this regard.

Source: ANI

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Sakina FatimaUpdated: 10th December 2020 3:55 pm IST
Back to top button