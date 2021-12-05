YSRCP MLA accuses Naidu of using floods to garner attention

Amaravati: MLA Ambati Rambabu lashed out at Opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu for desperately running from pillar to post to prove that the recent floods in Rayalaseema was a man-made disaster through false propaganda.

Speaking to media at party central office, the MLA said Naidu is venting out his ire on people as he is unable to bear the affection chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy received during his visit to flood-affected areas. He slammed Naidu for stooping to a new low by dragging the latter’s family into politics.

The MLA stated that the Central team has toured the flood-affected areas and lauded the efforts put in by the Andhra Pradesh state government under the leadership of the Chief Minister and stated that the electricity was restored in flood-affected areas in less time and questioned why Union Jal Shakti Minister didn’t consider the report of the Central team while making comments against the state government on recent floods.

The MLA said the Union Minister was misled by two MPs who have been trying to raise Naidu’s political vendetta in the Parliament. He questioned Naidu on why he didn’t do anything in 2017 when safety experts advised him to repair Annamayya project. He flayed Naidu for opposing ‘One Time Settlement’ scheme and dared him to prove anything wrong in it. He said the scheme will benefit lakhs of poor people in the state by providing them legal rights on their properties.